FAM Holding is handing over Art Tower units in Sharjah

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:26 PM

FAM Holding Group, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, has announced the completion of the Art Tower project overlooking Al Nahda Street, opposite Sahara Mall on the border between Sharjah and Dubai.

The Art Tower consists of 18 residential floors, and includes 160 residential apartments with various designs and different spaces that suit all needs and requirements. The tower is distinguished by its location, and surrounded by many vital centers such as major shopping malls and daily service outlets, which adds to an integrated lifestyle.

The units of the Art Tower project vary between Studios, one bedroom, two-Room apartments, all designed with spaces that provide the highest levels of comfort and luxury.