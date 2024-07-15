Eternal Home launches Sharjah showroom

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:52 PM

Eternal Home recently opened its showroom in Sharjah. The 25,000 square foot facility was inaugurated by popular Indian actor and filmmaker R. Madhavan.

Eternal Home was established in 2021. “At Eternal Home, immense pride is taken in the dedication to curating the epitome of luxury living. The core values revolve around the pursuit of opulence, the celebration of design excellence, and the seamless integration of products into the world’s most exquisite spaces,” said by Janak Patel, Managing Director of Eternal Home.