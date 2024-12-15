Emaar Properties to distribute 100% of share capital as dividends

Emaar Properties PJSC has decided to distribute 100 per cent of its share capital as dividends for the year 2024 amounting to Dh8.8 billion. This is an 100 per cent increase in dividend paid for 2023 of Dh4.4 billion.

“This significant milestone reflects Emaar’s robust financial performance and dedication to investor satisfaction,” a company statement said.

This year’s dividend distribution will result in the total value of initial investments growing almost four times since the company’s inception, marking a remarkable achievement for both Emaar and its investors. This accomplishment underscores Emaar’s consistent ability to generate substantial returns while pursuing growth and innovation. Emaar’s outstanding performance in 2024 builds upon a legacy of success in previous years. The company’s property sales have reached record levels, driven by innovative developments, strong customer confidence, and a strategic focus on quality and market expansion. These results highlight Emaar’s role as a key contributor to Dubai’s real estate sector and the broader economy. Closely linked to Dubai’s visionary policies, which create a dynamic business environment and encourage sustainable growth, the company’s progress reflects the emirate’s proactive economic strategies and its dedication to positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation and investment.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, commented: “At Emaar, our priority has always been to create exceptional value for our shareholders, and this year’s 100 per cent dividend distribution is a clear reflection of that commitment. We’re thrilled to see our early investors realise returns that have multiplied four times. This achievement highlights the trust placed in Emaar’s vision and our relentless focus on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering world-class developments that enhance lives and contribute to Dubai’s standing on the global stage.”