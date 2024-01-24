Dubai's second tallest tower with vertical mall, 7-star hotel will be complete in 2028

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 8:41 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 8:47 PM

Another towering figure is set to be added to Dubai's skyline, following the recent announcement by Azizi Developments that it has started constructing what will stand as the second tallest tower in the city.

The Dubai-based private developer has not yet revealed the tower's name but said the construction is worth $1.5 billion or about Dh5.5 billion.

Set for completion by 2028, the tower is being built opposite the World Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will feature a vertical mall, luxury residences and penthouses. It will also house a 7-star hotel, observation deck, and several high-end restaurants and other amenities.

Azizi legacy

"This tower will be our legacy," said Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, who is originally from Afghanistan.

"With Dubai having given my family and me so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people," Azizi added.

The tallest tower in Dubai and across the world is the 828-metre Burj Khalifa. To be the second tallest building in the emirate, Azizi only has to beat Marina 101 which stands at 425-metre and the recently-announced Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, which will be built in Dubai Marina at 450 metres tall.

If Azizi aims to go higher and would like to become the second tallest tower in the world, it has to be taller than Merdeka 118, Malaysia's 679-metre tower, which was completed in November last year.

