Dubai’s new towers to have colour fountain, rainforest retreat, organic farm

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 5:13 PM

Aqua Properties on Monday launched mixed-used The Central Downtown project in Arjan, which will have some unique amenities.

The Central Downtown's four towers will be completed by 2026 on a 300,000 sqft plot — the largest land parcel in the Arjan neighbourhood, atop a sprawling 150,000 sqft shopping mall.

The project will house a total of 1,168 residential units consisting of studio apartments, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom configurations and a selection of retail stores.

The developer recently announced plans to launch a series of significant developments in Dubai valued at Dh3 billion.

The project boasts a roof podium featuring a series of indoor and outdoor amenities. Among the offerings are a golf simulator, wave pool, jacuzzi and multipurpose hall, creating a unique and versatile space for its residents.

Additionally, they can enjoy a wide range of recreational options, including a BBQ area, colour fountain, dog park, family sitting area, jogging track, kids play area, and mini golf.

The outdoor space also features an open-air gymnasium, organic farm, padel tennis, rainforest retreat, rock climbing wall, table tennis, and a Zen garden.

For those seeking more services and facilities, the project includes a beauty salon, business centre, changing rooms, daycare centre and health club.

“Our vision is to create spaces that transcend conventional living. The Central Downtown offers residents an enriched lifestyle, catering to every need within the community, which is, in essence, a community unto itself,” said Ali Tumbi, founder of Aqua Properties.

