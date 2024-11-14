Dubai’s new $1 billion project to meet demand for luxury properties

Photo: Supplied

The Dubai-based boutique developer H&H Development on Thursday launched the $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) Eden Hills project which will cater to the high net worth individuals who are residing or relocating to the emirate.

Located near Dubai Hills Estate on Al Khail Road, prices for the uber-luxury villa project start from Dh17.5 million and go up to Dh97 million, which will help meet the demand for uber-luxury projects in Dubai.

According to global real estate consultants Knight Frank, the number of luxury property listings in Dubai dropped in the third quarter of 2024 as demand continued to outpace supply.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During Q3 2024, 400 deals were registered in the city’s prime locations, compared to 489 during Q3 2023. This reflects the fall in the number of homes available for sale across the city.

However, a total of 92 deals with a value of $10-million-plus were signed in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 85 in the previous quarter, up 8.2 per cent.

Comprising 327 five, five plus and six-bedroom villas — including 29 customisable plots, the entire project will be completed in three phases. As many as 104 villas went on sale in the first phase in the gated community.

Natural landscape

At the heart of Eden Hills lies the Central Wadi, a lush, natural landscape woven seamlessly into the fabric of the community.

“The launch of Eden Hills marks a significant milestone in our journey to create exceptional living spaces that will endure the test of time,” said Miltos Bossinis, chief executive officer at H&H Development.

“This development reflects the precision and meticulous attention to detail that have become the hallmarks of H&H Development. We are delighted to present Eden Hills to the market, offering the first 104 villas for sale to homeowners seeking a community that inspires a genuine sense of belonging that will be cherished for generations,” he said. Eden Hills provides access to premium dining, high-end retail, leisure destinations, top-tier educational institutions, and on-site healthcare facilities, ensuring convenience and connectivity. Construction of Eden Hills began in October 2024, with the first phase anticipated for completion by Q4 2027. ALSO READ: Dubai: Fully furnished luxury villa rents for Dh8.5 million in Umm Al Sheif Dubai developer launches Dh500 million project in Business Bay Emaar’s property sales increase 60% reaching Dh50 billion in first nine months