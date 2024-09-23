Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh10-billion expansion plan of Expo City exhibition centre

Senior Visa official lauds progressive steps taken by the UAE
The master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City has been approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
According to the plan, the exhibition space will be increased from 58,000 sqm to 180,000 sqm. The number of annual events will also increase from 300 to 600.
The venue is set to be the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region by 2031, after the expansion. The total built-up area of the space will be over 1 million sqm.
The external exhibition plaza will cover 22,000 sqm, while retail and F&B space will be spread over 7,000 sqm, and the offices' area will be 8,000 sqm. The length of the centre will be 1.2km, and it will have a daily visitor capacity of 65,000.
A multi-storey parking with more than 5,000 spaces will give visitors' direct access to the venue. The centre will also have 300-key hotel of over 35,000 sqm.
The annual impact of this economic hub is expected to reach about Dh18 billion to Dh54 billion by 2033.
This move is in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).
