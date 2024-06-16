E-Paper

Dubai remains top draw for super rich

PRIME by Betterhomes launches 'Dubai's Top 50 Homes' competition

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:41 PM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

As global wealth continues to rise, so does the demand for luxury properties, commercial spaces, and investment opportunities. In 2023, Dubai ranked No. 1 globally for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the third consecutive year, surpassing cities like Singapore and London, with an estimated capital attraction of nearly Dh39.3 billion ($11 billion).

As a testament to Dubai’s stature as a luxury living hub, PRIME by Betterhomes launched the ‘Dubai’s Top 50 Homes’ competition in 2022. This prestigious event created a platform to showcase the pinnacle of luxury real estate, unveiling fifty of the city’s most exceptional residences to a global audience, drawing over 20,000 participants last year alone. This highlights the sheer interest and curiosity of individuals into the luxury properties Dubai has to offer.


Recent data from PRIME by Betterhomes underscores Dubai’s appeal to high-net-worth individuals. Transactions over Dh15 million rose by 30 per cent in Q1, showcasing Dubai’s prominence as a top hotspot for luxury residences worldwide.

The surge in global wealth creation has significantly impacted Dubai’s real estate market. As affluent individuals seek to diversify and secure their assets amid geopolitical volatility, Dubai has emerged as a prime destination. The UAE has welcomed 99,000 millionaires, with more than 72,000 currently residing in Dubai alone, according to the recent World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2024 by Henley & Partners. This city now boasts the highest concentration of wealthy individuals in the Middle East, with a collective net worth exceeding Dh3.7 trillion ($1 trillion) and it’s therefore no surprise that Dubai’s Top 50 Homes competition has already received numerous nominations of luxury homes boasting unparalleled architecture and unique interior design.


Louis Harding, Managing Director at PRIME by Betterhomes, stated: “I cannot think of another city better suited to host a competition that showcases and celebrates the absolute best in residential interior design and luxury living. We are thrilled to receive all the nominations and anticipate that this year’s entries will reflect the remarkable developments in this segment over the past 12 months, with an increase in both the number and quality of properties showcased.” We invite visionary architects, talented interior designers, and proud homeowners to nominate their homes or interior design projects to Dubai’s Top 50 Homes Competition.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter


