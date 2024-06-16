Dubai remains top draw for super rich

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:41 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

As global wealth continues to rise, so does the demand for luxury properties, commercial spaces, and investment opportunities. In 2023, Dubai ranked No. 1 globally for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the third consecutive year, surpassing cities like Singapore and London, with an estimated capital attraction of nearly Dh39.3 billion ($11 billion).

As a testament to Dubai’s stature as a luxury living hub, PRIME by Betterhomes launched the ‘Dubai’s Top 50 Homes’ competition in 2022. This prestigious event created a platform to showcase the pinnacle of luxury real estate, unveiling fifty of the city’s most exceptional residences to a global audience, drawing over 20,000 participants last year alone. This highlights the sheer interest and curiosity of individuals into the luxury properties Dubai has to offer.

Recent data from PRIME by Betterhomes underscores Dubai’s appeal to high-net-worth individuals. Transactions over Dh15 million rose by 30 per cent in Q1, showcasing Dubai’s prominence as a top hotspot for luxury residences worldwide.