Dubai realtor eyeing global expansion

Rebiha Helimi, CEO and Founder of R&H Properties

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:15 PM

R&H Properties is set for expansion into GCC countries and beyond.

The most recent announcement is of an expansion plan as it attracts Africa’s most powerful, influential, and wealthiest to invest in Dubai's high-end properties. This is to strengthen R&H Properties’ aim to continuously bridge the gap between Africa's richest investors and Dubai’s premier real estate offerings.

Speaking about her Dubai offerings Rebiha Helimi, CEO and Founder of R&H Properties stated, “As a part of my offerings in Dubai I am offering luxury furnished apartment at Vida Creek Beach Residences, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom gem with breathtaking views and just steps away from the beach and Creek Marina. Another exquisite property is The Oasis by Emaar, which features luxurious villas and mansions complete with crystal lagoons and beach access, perfect for those who seek both decadence and privilege reserved for a distinct few.”