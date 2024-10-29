Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 poised to turbocharge growth

The Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 outlines a focused roadmap to elevate the sector’s economic impact on the emirate by significantly increasing transaction volumes and reinforcing its appeal as a premier destination for international investors.

Dubai’s real estate market recorded over 163,000 transactions, amounting to more than Dh544 billion in the first nine months of 2024. Real estate investments also saw substantial growth, crossing Dh376 billion during this period, driven by advanced infrastructure and a strong regulatory framework. While the sector continues to achieve record growth, property speculation remains within desirable limits, not exceeding 20 percent, reflecting stability and sustainability in investment trends.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, said that the strategy aims to inspire a transformative shift in Dubai’s real estate sector by fostering sustainability and solidifying Dubai’s role as a regional and global leader in real estate. Investing in Dubai extends beyond property acquisition; it offers a high-quality lifestyle, further enhancing market appeal and attracting long-term investment.

The strategy aims to fulfil its objectives through a set of key performance indicators, which include doubling the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP to approximately Dh73 billion, increasing home ownership rates to 33 per cent, growing real estate transactions by 70 per cent, raising the market value to Dh1 trillion, and expanding the value of Dubai’s real estate portfolios 20 times to Dh20 billion.

The strategy is underpinned by enhanced transparency through data insights, a resilient market structure, and a sectoral ecosystem focused on continuous innovation. Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, it strengthens Dubai’s position as a global innovation and sustainable growth leader.

The strategic roadmap emphasises the creation of sustainable communities built to the highest quality standards. Increasing transparency and showcasing high-value real estate assets to attract significant international investment, particularly from emerging markets, remains a focal point. Reinforcing the support infrastructure for the sector is also a key priority, alongside leveraging technology. This includes deploying Artificial Intelligence, enhancing data centralisation, and offering a seamless, integrated experience for both investors and end-users.