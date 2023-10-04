Dubai: New tower to offer private lift for each apartment, holiday living experience

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM

Dubai's largest private developer, Damac Properties, has launched a new project in the Al Sufouh area, inspired by holiday living, while its design is an inspiration from the lotus flower.

At the heart of Damac Casa’s is the "Flying Island," an oasis enveloped by water and its units feature circular outdoor terraces, capturing 270-degree water views.

The tower will feature oasis-inspired retreats, with the pools transforming into an island oasis surrounded by greenery.

Damac is set to introduce one of Dubai's first scuba simulators offering diverse virtual reality experiences, from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean or even the wonders of space. The pools will be surrounded by palm gardens.

Aqua art will equip the tower and kids' play area. Children can express their aquatic creativity in dedicated spaces, with their aqua sketches displayed on digital screens in the lobby.

Public areas within the tower will immerse the residents in an underwater world to create stunning aquatic effects. Indoor beach effects grace the walkways.

The tower will offer 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments, with each its own private lift. Each super luxury unit boasts its own oasis-vibe pool.

“With every detail thoughtfully crafted, the tower reflects our vision of providing unparalleled experiences to our discerning clientele. Drawing from our years of experience and feedback from our community, this addition exemplifies the essence of what we stand for as a company,” said Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president at Damac.

ALSO READ: