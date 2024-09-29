Dubai: Nearly 40,000 new off-plan units likely to be launched in last 4 months of 2024

Photo: WAM File

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 1:20 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 1:22 PM

Dubai property market will see a strong pipeline of new project launches as nearly 200 additional projects are in the pipeline by different developers.

New project launches reached nearly 86,000 units in the first 8 months with an aggregate sales value of Dh213.7 billion. The figures are said to be well on track to surpass last year’s Dh272 billion, according to the latest Property Monitor report released by Cavendish Maxwell.

“With nearly 200 additional projects in the planning phases being tracked by the Property Monitor team, we anticipate that new launches will maintain their historically high levels throughout the remainder of 2024 and for a further 35,000-40,000 units to enter the off-plan market."

"A significant growth of new development activity across myriad pricing segments and communities is expected, particularly for apartments in Dubai Islands, Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai Maritime City, Motor City, and Dubai Land Residence Complex, as well as single-family units — townhouses and villas — in The Valley, The Acres, The Oasis, and The Height Country Club,” according to the report.

Dubai has also seen many foreign developers foraying into the city in the past two years to cash in on unprecedented demand for off-plan properties from residents and investors. The prices and rentals have also spiked as the population of the emirate increased substantially, reaching 3.781 million.

In August, the total volume of sales transactions increased 0.28 per cent, reaching a total of 16,145 transactions marking not only the highest-ever August volume but also the second-highest month on record overall.

“This continues the trend of record-setting months, in fact, every month in 2024 with the exception of April, has achieved its highest-ever transaction volumes for the respective month,” the Property Monitor report said.

Similarly, property prices continued climbing to all-time highs, reaching Dh1,431 per square foot. The prices are now 82.4 per cent above the market trough of April 2009 and 16.03 per cent above the peak of September 2014.