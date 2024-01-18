Dubai: Expo City announces launch of Sky Residences

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 4:14 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 4:27 PM

Master developer Expo City Dubai has unveiled its latest residential properties as the city continues to grow, launching Sky Residences – a collection of one- to three-bedroom apartments as part of the vibrant Expo Central communities.

Located at the heart of Expo City, Sky Residences is one of three distinct clusters of apartments that form Expo Central, each within a few minutes’ walk of the city’s attractions, eateries and blossoming business community, and offering residents a unique opportunity to enjoy a convenient, sustainable 15-minute lifestyle.

Sky Residences kickstarts the second phase of Expo Central following the success of Mangrove Residences, and features a range of apartments with spectacular views, priced from Dh1.79 million and ready for handover in Q3 2026.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Our latest residential project, Sky Residences blends convenience and eco-conscious living, with all essential amenities and attractions within easy walking distance, creating a flourishing urban community committed to the well-being of its residents and the preservation of our environment.

“Today’s announcement is an important step in Expo City’s evolution into a sustainable city of the future and a place to live, work and play, cementing our status as a cornerstone of Dubai’s 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan and boosting the emirate’s continued development as a leading hub for people and businesses from around the world.”

Sky Residences, located a few steps from the Surreal water feature, seamlessly combine the allure of cutting-edge technology with a tranquil living environment, amplified by lush podium gardens, sky terraces, and an array of city-wide mobility options, ensuring residents have easy access to every corner of the city.

A growing hub for business, innovation, culture and entertainment and a go-to destination for globally significant events, Expo City is fast becoming a premier destination for short-term visitors and long-term residents. Last year, it unveiled Mangrove Residences, three towers with breathtaking vistas of Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, with units selling out fast.

