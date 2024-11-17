Dubai developer offers free shuttle bus to metro station for owners, tenants in new building

Photos: Supplied

As competition is growing among Dubai developers to introduce new amenities, private developer Danube Properties has introduced shuttle bus service to the metro station to the tenants and property owners in Gemz, which was handed over 5 months ahead of schedule.

Danube Properties is the first private developer to offer a shuttle bus service to its tenants and property owners.

“In Gemz, we have added a free metro shuttle bus for tenants as part of amenities. It is a 15-minute walk from the metro to Gemz, so we decided to introduce this facility to residents and tenants. Every half an hour, a bus will go to and from Gemz and metro to transport people,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing property developer in Dubai, maintained its tradition of delivering projects ahead of schedule by handing over Gemz by Danube, five months ahead of schedule.

Launched in June 2022, the Dh350-million project was sold out within a few hours of its launch.

The handover ceremony last week was attended by Mohamed Al-Bidwawi, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) and senior officials of Danube Group, industry executives and residents.

The Dubai-based developer has already delivered many projects ahead of schedule.

“Our next projects Opalz and Petalz will also be delivered ahead of schedule. This is because we manage to sell the project faster, choose a contractor of good reputation and our subsidiary Danube Building Materials supplies the material on priority. For contractors, the biggest issue is concrete, steel and other finishing materials. But we are able to provide them material on time,” he said, adding that construction costs have gone up by 25 per cent in the past year.

Danube Properties, one of the largest private developers in Dubai, has launched around 20,000 units so far, and has successfully delivered 10,000 to buyers.

Furjan rentals match Dubai Marina “Demand for properties from buyers and tenants in Furjan is very high because of metro connectivity. Also, residents can get everything that others can get in Karama and Bur Dubai such as schools, hospitals, restaurants and supermarkets,” he added. Highlighting the growing demand in Furjan areas, Rizwan elaborated that rentals for one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units in Gemz are around Dh85,000, Dh130,000 and Dh165,000. “We have never heard of this kind of rental in Al Furjan. These are (equivalent to) Dubai Marina rentals. People are willing to pay rent for Danube Properties because of the amenities that we offer. Moreover, tenants get a fully furnished apartment, which gives 10-12 per cent more rentals compared to other apartments,” he said. In addition, the relocation of the airport to Dubai South over the next 10 years has also diverted the focus of investors and developers towards areas like Furjan, Al Marjan, JVC and other communities located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road and Emirates Road. ALSO READ: Rents in Dubai: Tenants can save up to Dh100,000 a year by relocating to suburbs Dubai’s new $1 billion project to meet demand for luxury properties