Dubai developer commits to Dh10 billion investment over the next 3 years

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:46 PM

HRE Development, a has announced the launch of their latest project SkyHills 2, with a commitment to invest Dh10 billion in the next three years.

A premium mixed-use development located in the thriving heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), SkyHills 2 promises to redefine community living with its innovative blend of commercial and residential spaces, offering 509 luxury apartments and 17 retail outlets. The project is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026.

With residential units ranging from studios to 3 bedroom duplexes, and prices starting at Dh680,000, SkyHills 2 is designed to attract a diverse clientele of investors and homeowners seeking high-end living in a strategic location. The development is set to meet the growing demand for modern, integrated communities within JVC, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

“The launch of SkyHills 2 marks another milestone in our journey of transforming how people live and engage within communities. As JVC continues to grow as a sought-after area in Dubai, we are confident that SkyHills 2 will be a standout choice for investors and residents alike. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has driven us to deliver outstanding real estate developments that not only enhance communities but also set new standards in the industry. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities to further expand our portfolio, with the SkyHills 3 project to be announced soon. Our dedicated team remains focused on achieving our goals, embracing sustainable practices, and creating exceptional value for our stakeholders to further contributing to the growth and prosperity of the markets we serve,” said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development.

JVC has seen a remarkable rise in property transactions, with over 10,828 deals amounting to Dh12.8 billion recorded in 2024. This upward trend reflects JVC’s emergence as a key area in Dubai’s real estate landscape, surpassing established districts such as Business Bay and Dubai Marina. SkyHills 2 is positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering investors an opportunity to be part of JVC’s rapidly expanding community. SkyHills 2 offers fully-furnished apartments and is equipped with a comprehensive range of amenities aimed at enhancing the lifestyle of its residents and adding value to the community. Key features include landscaped areas and water features, outdoor gym and a state-of-the-art fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pool and sauna and kids’ play area and peaceful sitting spaces. Each furnished unit at SkyHills 2 is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering top-tier branded finishes and modern technologies such as high-quality sanitary fittings from Nobili, Grohe, and Geberit, premium kitchen appliances from Bosch, Teka, and Elleci, smart home automation powered by HDL and air conditioning by Carrier and elegant interiors with polished porcelain tiles and quartz countertops. “HRE is committed to pioneering innovative architectural designs that redefine boundaries and result in visually captivating structures. Every detail, from design concepts to material selection, is meticulously planned and executed. With a strong foundation in contracting and construction, HRE understands the critical importance of adhering to rigorous guidelines and maintaining the highest quality control standards. Our well-established systems and processes ensure that every project consistently meets or exceeds industry benchmarks,” said Sami Diyabi, Executive Director, HRE Development.

Established in 2003, HRE Development has grown from a construction company into a major player in the UAE’s real estate sector. With over 200 projects successfully delivered across the region, HRE’s growing portfolio includes prestigious projects such as Liv Residences, Kempinski Hotel, Lulu Mall, The Gate Tower, and Al Zahia Development.