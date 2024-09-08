Dubai: Big 5 Global to return for 45th edition

Delegates at a previous edition of Big 5. — File photo

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:31 PM

Big 5 Global, the largest construction industry event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) returns for its 45th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 26 to 29 , hosting a global gathering of industry professionals across urban development, construction, geospatial and facilities management, as it runs alongside new events: LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld.

The events will together host more than 100,000 attendees from more than 165 countries, more than 2,700 exhibitors and more than 300 speakers for four days of business networking, partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The World Bank’s projections indicate that by 2080, 80 per cent of the world’s population will reside in cities, with a substantial portion of this growth occurring in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. As the need for construction and infrastructure increases with rapid urbanisation, the events provide a platform for industry professionals to discuss challenges, opportunities and advancements and facilitate collaboration among key stakeholders.

Josine Heijmans, senior vice president - construction at dmg events, stated: “This ultimate urban development and construction meetup is where the future of our cities takes shape. With stakeholders from vision to commissioning all in one place, the events offer industry professionals a unique chance to gain insights, network with industry leaders and discover new solutions and innovations. If you’re serious about staying ahead in the industry, this is the place to be.”

The total value of MEA projects is $9 trillion, with the value of pre-construction stage projects being $6.75 trillion, as the pipeline keeps a strong momentum of growth fuelled by substantial investments in urban development projects, including major developments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As a result, Big 5 Global not only highlights the region’s expanding opportunities but also strengthens its role as the ultimate meeting point for the industry. For the third year in a row, Big 5 Global is supported by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, highlighting the importance of industry collaboration and advancement and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global leader in urban development and construction. This year the event is accompanied by five specialised events covering the entire construction value chain. These include Heavy which will be a showcase of the world’s most advanced plant, machinery and vehicles, Totally Concrete which will transform the concrete industry by bringing in new technologies, sustainable methods and products. Additionally, HVAC R Expo brings state-of-the-art technologies transforming the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration industry with Marble & Stone World presenting innovations in stone, stone design and machinery and quarrying. Finally, Urban Design & Landscape will present innovations in design, urban planning and landscape architecture. Running alongside Big 5 Global, LiveableCitiesX is an event tackling city-making challenges by uniting global and regional experts to shape sustainable, resilient, and liveable cities for the future. GeoWorld, the only event of its kind in the MEASA region, will highlight the important role of geospatial technologies and intelligence and how this growing sector is transforming industries around the globe. Redefining facilities management, Future FM will address the transformative shift within the FM industry and serve as a hub for FM professionals.

“Together with Big 5 Global, LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld bring the entire urban development and construction value chain together and address the intertwined challenges and opportunities in these sectors and create a cross-disciplinary collaboration,” added Heijmans.