Dubai among world’s top 10 cities to live and prosper in 2024

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:56 PM

Dubai is among the world’s top 10 best cities for livability, lovability and prosperity, according to the World’s Best Cities Report released by Resonance.

Dubai is a rated better city to live, work and prosper than San Francisco, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Washington, Istanbul, Vienna, Toronto, Boston, Melbourne, Zurich, Sydney and many others.

London topped the list, followed by Paris, New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Seoul.

Under the key indexes of livability, lovability and prosperity, the sub-index covers the city’s walkability, sights and landmarks, park and recreation, airport connectivity, museums, nightlife, restaurants, shopping, attractions, educational attainment, human capital, Fortune 500 Global Companies, number of startups and others.

“Famed for outlandish developments like Palm Jumeirah, home to Atlantis, the Palm and the made famous by-= Tom-Cruise Burj Khalifa — the tallest building in the world, the city has, over the years, made breaking world records a national pastime: tallest, longest, fastest, largest. Think of it, and the city’s probably done it,” said the report.

“No wonder it ranks No. 8 in our Attractions subcategory, crammed with never-ending malls, aquariums, indoor ski parks, dancing fountains, fantasy theme parks and Disneyfied water playgrounds that pay homage to Hollywood, Bollywood, Marvel and Lego — as well as innumerable family-friendly resorts,” the Resonance report added.

Among the regional cities, Abu Dhabi is ranked second in the Arab world and 25th globally, followed by Riyadh (28), Doha (36), Kuwait (58) and Muscat (89).

“As our cities leave the pandemic behind, they walk forward with lessons forged in lockdowns and outdoor safe spaces fresh on their minds. Our urban centres and their citizens, current and future, are completely rethinking what they consider desirable in a place to live, work or play,” said Chris Fair, president and CEO of Resonance Consultancy.

ALSO READ: