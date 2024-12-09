Danube Group elevates cybersecurity posture to protect against growing threats

Leading real estate developer, building material and home decor group chooses Secureworks and Digit AG to secure its attack surface with 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) has announced that Danube Group, leading UAE-based property development and home design brand, has selected Taegis ManagedXDR Plus as its managed detection and response (MDR) solution. Digit AG, a cybersecurity specialist partner, will deliver the solution in partnership with Secureworks.

"Danube Group is a rapidly growing business, spanning building materials, real estate development, and home décor. As investment in property has surged, so has our attack surface, requiring greater protection for our customer and business data. Our lean security team struggled with false positives, making it hard to take the right actions. With 24/7 security protection from Secureworks and additional services from Digit AG, we now have a solution that cuts through the noise and proactively safeguards our organization and reputation," said Divin Santhajan, head of information security, Danube Group.

Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR Plus was chosen after a competitive review to replace Danube's existing Managed Security Service Provider. Beyond 24/7 service, the three-year agreement will deliver a more targeted threat hunting experience, personalised security health guidance, and customised reporting to support compliance with growing regional regulatory requirements. They are also moving away from traditional alerting-based to investigation-based service level agreement, offering unlimited response.

"The UAE, and real estate especially, are highly prized targets for threat actors. When we launched ManagedXDR Plus in the region, the response was immediately positive. Organisations need a solution that is tailored to their specific needs that will enable them to build a proactive cybersecurity posture. Prioritising robust security measures is not optional, and Danube is ensuring that it puts security and resilience at the heart of its business," said Gopan Sivasankaran, Secureworks general manager for the META region.

"Earlier this year Secureworks announced Taegis ManagedXDR Plus, offering organisations a more tailored MDR experience for their needs. This new solution was ideal for Danube with its complex attack surface and multiple business divisions. The ability to help Danube build custom integrations, workflows, and reports that align to their business needs is precisely what was needed to elevate their security posture and overall cyber resilience," said Sathish Kumar, VP sales - MEA, Digit AG.