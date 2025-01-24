Capstone Real Estate announces record-breaking achievements in 2024

Capstone Real Estate has consistently set high standards while staying attuned to the evolving UAE market. For the past 10 years, the company has been dedicated to helping landlords, tenants, and investors find solutions that not only meet but surpass their expectations.

In 2024, Capstone achieved remarkable milestones while operating in the real estate markets of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and London. The company managed a portfolio of properties valued at over Dh1 billion, comprising more than 2,000 units, which consistently achieved an average occupancy rate exceeding 95 per cent every quarter. Sales for the year exceeded Dh300 million, driven by direct and broker agents within its network.

A key contributor to Capstone’s success in 2024 was its innovative ‘Free Property Management’ offer. This initiative opened new avenues for the company to earn the trust of new customers, further solidifying its reputation as a market innovator. Landlords can still take advantage of this offer for a limited time in Q1 of 2025.

Capstone has earned investors’ trust by offering neutral investment options. Unlike many large developers that market only their own properties, Capstone ensures clients have access to a diverse range of properties from various developers. This approach caters to clients’ unique needs and budgets, while reaffirming the company’s commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction.

As a subsidiary of the Vertix Holdings Group, Capstone has further expanded its services by developing its own property management software for landlords and tenants. The Capstone Mobile App provides real-time updates, seamless communication, and personalised support, streamlining the entire property management process.

Vertix group chairman Amer Al Ahbabi emphasised, "Our focus remains on trust, innovation, and sustainable growth." He added, "Capstone Real Estate’s remarkable success in 2024 is a testament to the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our forward-looking strategies."

Under one roof, Capstone Real Estate offers property management, sales and leasing brokerage, property valuations, facilities consultancy, and investment advisory services. With a team of over 110 dedicated professionals based in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and London, Capstone provides unique insights into all aspects of the real estate sector.

With strong Emirati ownership and management, Capstone Real Estate consistently delivers reliable property management and real estate brokerage services. The company’s user-centric approach is evident in its innovative landlord- and tenant-friendly schemes, as well as its transparent, investor-friendly property recommendations.

Capstone Real Estate CEO Muhammad Shoaib stated, "2024 was a transformative year for us as we focused on redefining industry standards and enhancing customer experiences." He added, "Our achievements result from a collective effort to adapt to market dynamics and embrace innovation, setting a solid foundation for sustained growth and excellence in the years to come.”

Over the past decade, Capstone Real Estate has established itself as a leader in Abu Dhabi’s real estate and property management sector while achieving significant success in Dubai and London.

