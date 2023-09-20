Budget-friendly, luxury living: UAE's top residential areas revealed; rents start from Dh20,000

ICEYE opens UAE office and announces ambitious programmes
The UAE offers living options to fit the needs of all those who call the country home. Whether it is budget-friendly units or those surrounded by green spaces and luxury options, there is a home for every resident.
Real estate portal Property Finder used data from the last 12 months to reveal the best neighbourhoods to consider for different kinds of home-seekers in the UAE. The findings are based on Data Guru — a new set of features for insights and data about properties — that the property portal launched recently.
In Sharjah, some of the price-friendly neighbourhoods include Al Khan (one-bedroom apartments available for rent around Dh23,000); and Muwaileh (around Dh20,000 per year).
In Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Land, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City, one-bedroom apartments cost around Dh46,000 per year for rentals and Dh532,000 for ownership.
“Al Qusais, Deira and Bur Dubai also have a lot of budget-friendly options to offer,” said Property Finder.
Sharjah’s Aljada offers a range of affordable housing options, along with Al Rahmanya and Tilal City. The average price for a studio apartment rental in Aljada is around Dh23,000 per year, while ownership prices for two-bedroom villas are around Dh1,392,000.
At the Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Mirdif and Damac Hills, average one-bedroom apartment rentals cost around Dh67,000 per year, and ownership is priced at Dh893,000.
Business Bay, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residences offer a host of premium facilities. Average rents in these areas for one-bedroom apartments are around Dh110,500 per year, while ownership is around Dh1,626,500.
Al Majaz and Maryam Island offer luxury living, with average ownership prices for two-bedroom units costing around Dh638,000 and Dh1,026,000, respectively.
Premium properties offer island-style living in Yas, Al Maryah and Saadiyat.
Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, Al Furjan, Motor City and Dubai Silicon Oasis are top family-friendly addresses.
Areas include Al Khan, Al Qasba and Al Taawun, with a wide range of supermarkets, schools and malls nearby.
Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Village offer amenities for parents and children alike.
With average rents of around Dh62,000 per year for a one-bedroom apartment, Al Raha Beach is one of the popular family-suited communities.
Popular areas include Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. One-bedroom apartments cost around Dh103,000 for yearly rentals, while ownership begins at around Dh1,372,000.
People are also considering seafront communities like Al Marjan Island and Mina Al Arab. Al Marjan offers two-bedroom apartment options with average costs of around Dh53,000 for rent per year and Dh1,038,000 for ownership.
