Aldar sells out luxury canal-front community on launch day

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM

Aldar Properties on Monday announced the sell-out of Yas Riva in 24 hours, generating over Dh1.4 billion in sales. The canal front community’s location on Yas Island, its waterfront setting, and the design of its homes are all key drivers of buyer interest, the realtor said in a statement.

With prices starting from Dh8.3 million, the sell-out underscores Yas Island’s rising status as a premier destination to invest and live, and reflects the growing appetite for luxury living on the island.

UAE nationals accounted for 52 per cent of sales, driven by a desire to reside in a community of this kind on Yas Island. Expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounted for the remaining 48 per cent, giving a strong indication of Abu Dhabi’s growing attractiveness to both local and international investors. The strong sales performance also showcases the desire for upscale living environments that offer not only luxury but also a unique lifestyle experience. Indian, Pakistani and British nationals make up the top three international buyers by sales volume.

Sixty per cent of all buyers are under the age of 45, highlighting the popularity of the Yas Riva lifestyle amongst younger buyers. First-time buyers of an Aldar property account for 38 per cent of sales, emphasising Aldar’s ability to continue building its customer base both within the UAE and in international markets.