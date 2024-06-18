Ajman completes 169 real estate valuations worth over Dh729.5 million in May

Much-needed money transfers make their way to hundreds of countries
The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman completed 169 real estate valuation processes during May 2024 with a total value exceeding Dh729.5 million, data showed.
The May report included individual valuation transactions, valuations for courts and institutions, and valuations for long-term golden residency visas for investors, which numbered 142 processes and exceeded Dh334 million in total value, representing a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous month.
Ahmed Khalfan Al Shamsi, director of real estate registration, said that the valuation covered commercial, residential, industrial, and agricultural units, with commercial property accounting for the largest share, Dh437.2 million, up 197 per cent compared to April 2024 and surpassing industrial properties, which had a total value of Dh148.45 million.
Much-needed money transfers make their way to hundreds of countries
Egypt and Saudi Arabia show strongest intent to expand CSR efforts
Real estate firm wins top honours at employee happiness awards
More than 1,000 exhibitors to take part
Transaction brings total number of Omorfia Group’s owned and operated salons to 132
Award-winning executive coach provides tips in his new book
E-commerce sector in the UAE is poised for remarkable expansion
NMC operates of 85 hospitals, specialty clinics and medical facilities