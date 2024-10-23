Rare timepieces from trusted exhibitors go on sale at three-day event in November

Camille Sofia

This November, Dubai will cement its position as one of the world’s key horology hotspots by hosting Watch Locater, a ground-breaking sales event for rare and exceptional watches.

Dozens of stunning timepieces will be available to buy in Dubai at the first ever professional pre-owned luxury watch exhibition in the Middle East. Some of the beautiful pieces at Watch Locater’s inaugural event include the iconic Daytona and GMT Master from Rolex, the beloved Omega Speedmaster, the motorsport legend that is the TAG Heuer Monaco, the legendary Nautilus and Aquanaut from Patek Philippe as well as watches by the renowned designer Gerald Genta.

The prestigious sales event takes place across three days – November 1, 2, 3 – in the luxurious ballroom at the One & Only Royal Mirage hotel on Dubai’s seafront. Numerous horology connoisseurs, watch fans and knowledgeable collectors will flock to the significant exhibition to see incredible timepieces displayed by 25 respected boutiques. These experts in pre-owned watches have been handpicked by Watch Locater to guarantee not only a remarkable collection of timepieces but also absolute authenticity and trust.

Enthusiasts who live in the GCC and Europe are expected to attend Watch Locater and browse high-end watches from the likes of Luxury Zone, Caliber Watches, Tres Hermanos, Gallop Watches, Allu UAE, Haute Horologe, Watch Trade, and Opto Watch Co in an unprecedented event for the Middle East.

As well as being a retail event for the sale of watches, straps and accessories, every day Watch Locater will present a number of exciting live auctions led by an expert auctioneer in which select pieces from exhibitors go under the hammer. Visitors will also have the opportunity to sell their pre-owned watches to a specialised exhibitor. Choosing Dubai as the launchpad for the first pre-owned sales event was an obvious choice for its founders Georges and Camille Sofia. Bringing more than 40 years of combined experience to the table, the UAE residents both have extensive experience in the gulf region across the luxury watch and jewellery scene. Georges and Camille co-founded premium goods company Interlinx DMCC in 2017 and have now partnered with BARG Events to create Watch Locater. BARG Events previously orchestrated EXPO2020 and COP28 in Dubai and have also helped organise projects for luxury brands such as Swarovski, Graff and Chopard. “Dubai is a hugely respected hub for horology so it made perfect sense to kickstart Watch Locater here in this thriving city,” explain Georges and Camille. “Home to many discerning collectors and watch fans from around the world and with a growing interest in used luxury watches, we wanted to do something that has yet to be done and bring the regions first professional pre-owned watch sales event to the market. We have carefully curated a superb range of trusted exhibitors who share our passion for horology and are offering a rare opportunity for collectors to build relationships with like-minded individuals who wish to buy beautiful and hard-to-find pre owned timepieces in a friendly and trustworthy environment. We cannot wait to welcome both connoisseurs and novice watch enthusiasts to the One & Only Royal Mirage for what we hope will be the first of many exciting events where we celebrate our love and respect for watches.” The market for certified pre-owned watches has enjoyed a major boom in the last few years and was valued at around $25 billion in 2023 thanks to legions of global watch collectors who seek rare or discontinued timepieces. The United Arab Emirates continues to be one of the world’s horology hubs with a luxury watch market that is projected to generate a revenue of almost $3 billion in 2024, which represents a growth of more than 20 per cent from last year.

With its pioneering debut this November, Watch Locater brings an exciting and innovative new facet to the watch industry in the Middle East that will not only strengthen ties within the horology community but also introduce new people to the fascinating world of watches.