Radisson charts expansion plan in Middle East

A view of Radisson's property in Dubai Silicon Oasis. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 5:02 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 5:03 PM

With global business travel spending is expected to reach $1.5 trillion in 2024, Radisson Hotel Group is gearing up to meet increased demand.

“In 2024, we anticipate a landmark year with 13 new hotel openings planned across various countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This continued growth underscores our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and superior guest experiences as we further our mission to be a leader in the global hospitality industry,” Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for MEA & SEAP at Radisson Hotel Group, said.

Radisson signed 22 hotels in MEA in 2023, adding over 3,800 rooms to the regional portfolio. “Our expansion in MEA was driven by a focused diversification strategy. By broadening our portfolio to encompass a variety of property types — from urban hotels in major city centers to unique safari lodges — we’ve been able to cater to a more diverse range of guest preferences and market demands,” Cordon said.

The growth in MEA is a part of Radisson’s global strategy, where the company incorporated over 30,000 keys into its international portfolio in 2023 alone. “This achievement represents a nearly 50 per cent increase in our business since our transformation plan began in 2018,” Cordon said.

The locations selected for its upcoming hotel openings in the region are a blend of rapidly growing and established markets, offering significant opportunities for both business and leisure travel. “By choosing these strategic locations, we aim to meet the rising demand for high-quality accommodations while also making a positive impact on the local economies. The mix of locations includes key cities known for their business hubs as well as popular tourist destinations, ensuring we cater to various travel needs and preferences,” Cordon said. Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for MEA & SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group. — Supplied photo Saudi Arabia is a key component of Radisson’s expansion strategy, with the group recently opening a property in Riyadh. Eight new hotels are planned for Saudi Arabia this year. “Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic expansion in Saudi Arabia, driven by key developments in primary and secondary cities, positions the brand as a leader in the modernisation of the kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sector. By concentrating efforts on Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah, as well as culturally rich secondary cities, Radisson supports Saudi Arabia’s goal of welcoming 150 million visitors by 2030,” Cordon said. With the rising numbers of millennials and Gen Z travelers, Radisson is tweaking its strategy to accommodate the increasing popularity of flex-cations, blending work with leisure. “This includes the introduction of high-speed internet and versatile workspaces in our properties, enabling guests to maintain productivity while enjoying a change of scenery. By transforming our properties into spaces where young travelers can live, work, and play in a way that suits their fluid lifestyles, Radisson is positioning itself as a preferred choice for those seeking to balance professional responsibilities with leisure activities during their travels,” Cordon said.

Radisson Hotel Group aims to be Net Zero by 2050. “With our first environmental policy defined in 1989, our ambition to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050 is supported by scientifically based near-term targets and a series of strategic initiatives. We aim to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030,” Cordon said.