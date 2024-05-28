PureHealth contributes Dh1 billion through local procurement

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 10:40 PM

PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has recorded Dh1 billion on local procurement to support the National ICV Programme since the first quarter of 2023. The programme is one of the cornerstones of the UAE’s national industrial strategy, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP to reach Dh300 billion by 2031.

PureHealth unveiled its progress towards its Dh13 billion target in local procurement by 2032 during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, being held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

PureHealth remains a major national player and contributor to the UAE’s economic and social development, providing offtakes to support local healthcare manufacturing capabilities while creating local employment opportunities and delivering world-class health services. Following an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to join the National ICV Programme in 2022, PureHealth initially committed Dh10 billion to local procurement by 2032. The group, in 2023, increased this commitment by 30 percent to Dh13 billion. In addition, PureHealth has effectively implemented ICV strategies across its operations, extending this effort in 2023 to include its subsidiaries, such as Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Rafed and Daman, thereby strengthening its ICV framework efforts. In August 2023, SEHA achieved an ICV score of 79.1 percent, the highest among UAE healthcare companies. Daman, another PureHealth entity, also attained an ICV score of 71.83 percent.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT said: “The Ministry is proceeding, in light of the directives of the wise leadership and the strategic vision of the UAE, to promote the ICV Programme as part of the “Projects of the 50” of the UAE. This initiative plays a vital role in enhancing and empowering the growth and competitiveness of the industrial and advanced technology sectors, and supporting investors in the country, in line with the Ministry’s objectives to create an attractive environment for both local and international investment.”

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said: “As the country’s most prominent healthcare group and one of the UAE’s largest national enterprises, PureHealth is proud to be a leading participant in the Make it in the Emirates Forum. This year, we are building on the previous two events by announcing strong progress on our target to spend Dh13 billion with local suppliers over the next decade. This commitment to local value chains marks a significant expansion in our support for UAE-based manufacturers and signals our integral role not only in national health security, but also in driving industrial and economic growth.”