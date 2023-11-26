Property firms embrace sustainable real estate, creating a greener tomorrow

Azaan Khan, CEO of Dugasta Properties

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 6:09 PM

In the UAE, where sustainable construction is on the rise, the country aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 23 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, says the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. A report by Research and Markets predicts that the UAE green building market will reach US$2.5 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.3 percent from 2021 to 2026.

Dugasta Properties emerges as a key player in the rapidly expanding landscape of sustainable real estate, reflecting broader industry trends. With the global market for sustainable building products projected to reach US$ 962 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.2 percent during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 (Future Market Insights) and the Middle East set to invest over US$1 trillion in green buildings by 2030 (MENA Sustainable Building Council), Dugasta’s commitment aligns seamlessly.

As part of Dubai Sustainability Month, Dugasta unveils its comprehensive sustainability initiatives, underscoring its pledge towards a greener and eco-friendly future. From eco-friendly building standards and energy-efficient designs to water conservation measures and waste reduction strategies, Dugasta is leaving an indelible mark on the environment, setting a benchmark for sustainable real estate development in the region.

Dugasta Properties implements robust waste reduction and management strategies during construction, including recycling construction waste, waste segregation systems, and the utilisation of materials that generate minimal waste.

The company’s focus on eco-friendly building standards, exemplified by certifications like LEED, (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) positions them at the forefront of sustainable development, contributing to the region’s envisaged 15 percent annual growth in renewable energy over the next decade.

Dugasta’s projects incorporate cutting-edge energy-efficient designs, including the integration of solar panels, LED lighting, and smart systems for optimal electricity and water management.

Highlighting its commitment to water conservation, Dugasta’s properties boast efficient irrigation systems, greywater recycling, and water-efficient landscaping. These innovative measures ensure responsible water usage, contributing to a sustainable water future for Dubai.

They emphasise the use of eco-friendly building materials, such as recycled or locally sourced materials, sustainable wood, paints, and other construction elements that align with their commitment to minimising environmental impact.

Their projects prioritise green spaces, rooftop gardens, and vertical gardens, promoting biodiversity and enhancing air quality within the properties. Dugasta believes in creating spaces that harmonise with nature.

Encouraging sustainable transportation, Dugasta incorporates features like electric vehicle charging stations and proximity to public transportation hubs, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint within their communities.

Azaan Khan, CEO of Dugasta Properties, said: “I envision a future where real estate not only reflects architectural excellence but also embodies a deep commitment to environmental responsibility. Our journey is rooted in the belief that every brick laid should resonate with a promise of a greener tomorrow.”

Tauseef Khan, Founder and chairman of Dugasta properties envisions a legacy where Dugasta’s impact on the environment is a testament to responsible development, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape and the lives they touch.