Prime Dubai property 65% sold out

GJ Properties, Ajman’s leading private property developer, has launched Biltmore Residences Sufouh, a sophisticated residential development redefining modern luxury in Dubai. Scheduled for completion in 2026, this project is already 65% sold.

Now, 12 of the best and exclusive residential units are available for purchase. Biltmore Residences is a distinct brand of the Millennium Hotels & Resorts, a 5-star luxury hotel apartment residences nestled in the Al Sufouh, Dubai. After Los Angeles, Tbilisi and London, this is the second Biltmore property in Dubai. The 44-storey tower offers panoramic views and fully-furnished, premium amenities.

Residents of the penthouse can look forward to bespoke interiors sprawled across 4600 sq ft spacious design. Situated from the 39th to the 44th floor, these units will have the best views of Jumeirah Palm Islands and the iconic Burj Khalifa whilst overlooking Sheikh Zayed Road - the bustling heartline of central Dubai. The penthouse residences will have access to exclusive features such as a private Zen Garden terrace, a list of gourmet menus and world-class concierge services - including priority access elevators only to the penthouse floors. “Biltmore Residence Sufouh is a lifestyle statement that reflects our commitment to luxury and community living right in the heart of Dubai,” said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties. “We aim to provide a living experience that aligns with the values and aspirations of Dubai’s elite while delivering a valuable investment opportunity.”