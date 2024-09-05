E-Paper

Primark coming to the UAE? Alshaya Group announces partnership to explore Middle East

Founded 55 years ago, the fashion brand now has over 450 stores across 17 markets

Photo: Reuters file
Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 9:54 PM

International fashion retailer Primark may soon open stores in the UAE.

Leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with the British fashion brand to explore opportunities to bring its stores to the Middle East.


In a press release, John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, said they were in talks with Primark to bring its stores to the region.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Primark to discuss potential opportunities to bring their stores to the region. For many years, shoppers across the region have asked for Primark and we are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership to help bring their exceptional in-store experience to the GCC,” said Hadden.

Primark, originally founded in Dublin, Ireland, 55 years ago, now operates over 450 stores across 17 markets.

The brand offers customers great value essentials and high-quality fashion ranges at affordable and accessible prices for everyone.

