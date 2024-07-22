UAE: 95% of expats feel financially better in 2024; here's why

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 7:07 AM

As many as 95 per cent of expats in the UAE feel they're in a better or slightly better financial situation than they were a year ago, according to a recent survey.

More than half – 55 per cent – of expats attribute improvement in their financial health to salary increases, 35 per cent to the performance of their investment portfolios, 30 per cent to property investments, and 20 per cent to their growing pension pot.

These are the top-line findings from the annual 2024 Worldwide Wealth Survey conducted by international financial advisory firm, Hoxton Capital Management, which saw responses from 2000 expats living in the UAE.

According to human capital consultancy Mercer’s study released this year, salaries are projected to increase faster than the inflation rate hike on the back of increased demand for talent and overall growth in the economy.

When asked why they had initially moved abroad, 85 per cent of respondents from the UAE cited employment and quality of life as their primary reasons, Hoxton Capital said.

“The survey highlights a positive shift in financial sentiment among our international investor audience and particularly among expats living in the UAE. The fact that 95 per cent of respondents from the UAE feel they are in a better financial position than they were a year ago, reflects their resilience and adaptability in the face of economic changes. However, the increased cost of living remains a significant concern for those globally who feel worse off financially,” said Chris Ball, managing partner at Hoxton Capital Management.

When asked about their financial priorities, 60 per cent of UAE expats said building up their savings is their priority while 45 per cent want to invest. Meanwhile, 40 per cent of the expats wish to focus on buying or selling property. In the UAE, it's never too early to plan for one's retirement as 25 per cent of the expats are already planning for it. However, the 5 per cent will prioritise their debt reduction.

The study found that compared to 95 per cent expats in UAE, only 60 per cent of expats living in other territories around the world feel better off.