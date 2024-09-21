Abu Dhabi announces up to Dh500,000 loan offer for Emiratis

Today, the country's non-oil sector accounts for about 74 per cent of the total GDP
Emiratis who have taken out a loan to build or purchase a house can apply for a top-up of up to Dh500,000 under the Abu Dhabi government's new initiative, it was announced on Saturday.
This initiative enables eligible citizens to secure additional financing on their original loans of Dh1.75 million, helping them obtain housing that better meets their needs, the authorities said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has partnered with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) to offer the top-up loans, with interest and Murabaha options supported by the Abu Dhabi government.
Here are the eligibility criteria:
Here are some of the terms:
Eligible citizens can explore the financing options through the Adha's mobile application or visit the ‘Iskan Abu Dhabi’ directly.
This collaboration was formalised through the signing of an agreement by His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and Ala’a Eraiqat, Chief Executive Officer of ADCB Group.
"The agreement will provide unique, value-added financing options for citizens seeking to obtain extra financial aid," said Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director-general of Adha.
“This agreement aligns with Adha's commitment to establishing partnerships with the private sector to provide citizens with a wide range of housing solutions tailored to their needs," he added.
Ala’a Eraiqat, CEO of ADCB Group, said: "At ADCB, we recognise the vital role that banking institutions play in the housing sector, a priority for the UAE’s leadership. In line with this, we remain determined to support the development of housing services in the UAE in order to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for all members of the society.”
ALSO READ:
Today, the country's non-oil sector accounts for about 74 per cent of the total GDP
The yellow metal has lost Dh2.5 since Monday
Investors are advised to deal with only SEBI registered mutual funds
The first centre will bring together academic researchers and practitioners from the private sector to develop and share best practices in responsible AI
The UAE has already signed CEPA with major trading partners such as India, Israel, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Indonesia, Georgia and Cambodia
New developments hold key to the future of work, expert says
A year-on-year (YoY) increase of 20.2 per cent, or Dh135 billion, was recorded
Course offers training in English language, interviewing skills, resume writing, and job search tips