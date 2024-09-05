PayPal pushes into in-person payments with cashback rewards, Apple integration

A PayPal sign in San Jose, California. — File photo

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM

PayPal is expanding into US point-of-sale payments by integrating its debit card with Apple’s mobile wallet and offering cashback rewards, as the global online payments giant seeks direct competition with tech companies and banks.

The bid to grab a slice of in-person purchases at stores, cafes and restaurants is part of an ambitious turnaround strategy by new CEO Alex Chriss who joined the company from Intuit last year.

While PayPal has long dominated online payments and peer-to-peer payments via its Venmo app, it has not pushed consumers to use its products in person.

“E-commerce has obviously been one of the fastest growing areas where people are spending their dollars... but it’s not everything,” Chriss said. “Now consumers can use PayPal for every purchase, everywhere, every time.”

The push into point-of-sales includes 5 per cent cash back for certain products up to $1,000 per month and additional rewards from brands like DoorDash and Sephora.

The value of US debit card payments has jumped in recent years, reaching $4.55 trillion in 2021 up from $2.47 trillion in 2015, according to recent US Federal Reserve data.

Chriss said consumers are becoming increasingly cost-conscious and moving towards debit cards, which allow them to keep within their spending limits.

PayPal will also allow customers to use debit cards with Apple Pay, as users take advantage of mobile wallets and “tap to pay” options.