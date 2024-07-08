Pakistan stock exchange resumes operations after fire halted trade

Pakistani stockbrokers look at a share price board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange. --- AFP FILE

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:50 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) resumed trading on Monday after a two-hour suspension due to a fire in the bourse's Karachi headquarters.

In a notice on its website, the exchange said trading was suspended at 10:25 a.m. (0525 GMT) and would resume at 12:25 p.m (0725 GMT).

The situation was under control, it said, and brokerage firms' staff had started returning to the premises. The KSE 100, the PSX's main index, has in recent months risen to a historic high, surpassing 80,000 points on the back of an International Monetary Fund bailout last summer that averted a default and more recently, amid continuing reforms under the lender's umbrella.



On Monday, after trading resumed following the fire, the KSE100 was up 0.3%, or about 260 points.