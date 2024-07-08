Pakistan stock exchange resumes operations after fire halted trade

Port closures could temporary halt shipments of crude oil to refineries and motor fuels from those plants
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) resumed trading on Monday after a two-hour suspension due to a fire in the bourse's Karachi headquarters.
In a notice on its website, the exchange said trading was suspended at 10:25 a.m. (0525 GMT) and would resume at 12:25 p.m (0725 GMT).
The situation was under control, it said, and brokerage firms' staff had started returning to the premises.
The KSE 100, the PSX's main index, has in recent months risen to a historic high, surpassing 80,000 points on the back of an International Monetary Fund bailout last summer that averted a default and more recently, amid continuing reforms under the lender's umbrella.
On Monday, after trading resumed following the fire, the KSE100 was up 0.3%, or about 260 points.
Port closures could temporary halt shipments of crude oil to refineries and motor fuels from those plants
Kreative Konnections seeks to cash in on untapped segment
Only 5.2 million people of the more than 240 million population filed income tax returns in 2022
Construction of the mall is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026
The state-owned oil giant aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045
Zhang calls for innovative approaches that place more focus on the cloud, which he says can help to compensate for the lack of advanced AI chips
With this listing, the number of debt instruments listed on ADX reaches 60
The fall in fuel prices is partly attributable to traders taking profits after recent gains, analysts say