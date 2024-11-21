Pakistan businesses seek to boost ties with Sharjah

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR along with Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Ahmed Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah. —Supplied photo

With bilateral trade between the UAE and Pakistan exceeding Dh25.7 billion, the two countries are actively pursuing opportunities to boost economic ties. The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner.

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) hosted the Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah (PBC Sharjah), bringing together more than 200 investors and entrepreneurs.

The event focused on exploring bilateral investment opportunities in various sectors including manufacturing, trade, green-tech, and the creative industries and served to inform Pakistani businesses and investors about the many opportunities and support services within the emirate.

Over 11,500 Pakistani companies are currently registered within Sharjah’s mainland and dedicated Free Zones.

Held in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, the event was also attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai; Ahmed Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Sheikh Fahim spoke on the connection between nations and the strong connection Sharjah has forged with Pakistan over the years. “By connecting Sharjah’s dynamic business community with its counterparts in Pakistan, we’re unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. Our emirate’s supportive legislation, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location make it an ideal partner for enterprises looking to expand and innovate. What truly strengthens our ties, however, is the human element. The 1.8 million Pakistani residents who live and work in the UAE are an integral part of our society, bringing their skills, ideas, and energy to every sector they engage in,” he stated.

Al Musharrkh said: “The relationship between Sharjah and Pakistan is deeply rooted in mutual respect, trust, and, above all, a commitment to prosperity. Over the years, we have built strong economic bridges, as evidenced by the impressive numbers that underscore our partnership. This thriving business community is a testament to the confidence and trust that Pakistani enterprises have placed in Sharjah as a hub for growth.”

Preceding the roundtable discussion, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan said: “Pakistan and UAE enjoy close friendly relations, rooted in history and bonded together by common social values, traditions and commitment to progress. The leadership of our two countries enjoy each other’s trust and confidence and there is a strong desire to further expand political, trade and economic relations.”

The Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable featured an insightful panel discussion from key leaders within Sharjah and Pakistan, including Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Freezone (SPC Free Zone); Marwan Alichla, director of investment promotion and support at Invest in Sharjah; Amir Hassan, founder and chairman of Diyar Group; and Hiba Al Marzouqi, head of business councils and common committees section at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Saif AlSuwaidi gave special focus on the creative industries, particularly publishing, saying, “More than 1,500 Pakistani companies are registered through SPC Free Zone, with 800 of them publishers. We provide a comprehensive ecosystem for creative businesses, allowing them to thrive within Sharjah’s bustling publishing sector. Our network of members also facilitates further collaboration between nations and we are proud to support them every step of the way.” Marwan Alichla, stated the strong and historic connections between Sharjah and Pakistani communities, outlining Invest in Sharjah’s role in facilitating investment within the emirate. “We research and connect various stakeholders and support investors in making the best decisions. Sharjah enjoys a diverse and progressive investment landscape, with many impressive advancements across many sectors including green tech, manufacturing, human capital innovation, healthcare, and real estate,” he stated. Amir Hassan said: “Pakistani entrepreneurs have received tremendous support from the welcoming ecosystem here and the streamlined processes, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location make Sharjah an ideal hub for companies looking to expand their reach not just in the UAE, but across the Middle East and beyond.” Hassan also highlighted the strategic advantages of investing in Sharjah, noting its diverse economy, focus on innovation, and strong connections to global markets. He encouraged Pakistani businesses to leverage Sharjah’s free zones and mainland opportunities, emphasising the potential for cross-sector collaborations and the emirate’s commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with international investors. Hiba Al Marzouqi, highlighted the chamber’s role in facilitating connections saying, “It’s not always easy for investors to find the right opportunities that align with their expertise and interests. Our Chamber, the entities present today, and this newly formed business council help to make this process much easier and provide support along the way” Al Marzouqi also noted SCCI’s efforts in connecting various business councils in Sharjah, creating a strong network that benefits all involved.”

The event also served to state the importance of business councils, especially the newly established Pakistani Business Council in Sharjah, as being vital for fostering partnerships and growth between nations. This initiative reflects Sharjah’s efforts in enhancing international economic ties, providing a conducive business and investment environment, and promoting bilateral collaboration.