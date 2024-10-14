UAE: Over 100 Indian firms showcase high-tech products to address climate change, healthcare challenges at Gitex 2024

KT Photo: Shihab

More than 100 information and communication technology (ICT) companies from India are taking part in the Gitex Global across 12 pavilions under the banner of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), which is the apex organization of Indian ICT exporters.

The high-tech products on display include solutions and devices relating to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, sustainable technologies, fintech and banking solutions etc.

Veer Sagar, chairman of India’s Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) said that showcasing India’s deep tech capabilities would be the focus of this year’s participation.

“Such technologies have the potential to address complex societal challenges, such as healthcare, climate change, genomics, blockchain, and cybersecurity, which are central to the present-day development process,” he said.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, inaugurated the pavilion. Sagar added that India has over 3,600 deep tech startups, with over 480 being established in 2023.

“ESC envisages abundant opportunity for close tie-ups on a bilateral and multilateral basis for promoting the Indian deep tech sector, developing complex solutions in multiple sectors like education, healthcare, climate change, and promoting digitization in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector” added Sagar.

"Our participation at Gitex 2024 is not only to showcase our cutting-edge products and solutions, but to demonstrate the gradual process of India assuming technology leadership," said Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC-Dubai. He added that India is no longer a technology follower alone but a leader as well in certain segments of the ICT sector, because of its unprecedented focus on innovation and R&D. Highlighting the robust trade relationship between India and the UAE, Sandeep Narula, Chairman (Global Outreach), ESC, said: "The trade relationship between India and the UAE has evolved into one of remarkable strength and mutual benefit."