NRIs get wider choice on financing needs

From left: : Sameep Mehta, Himanshu Thakkar & Sandeep Lalwani from Andromeda along with Neelam Verma and Fatima Qasimi from Wealth Link Solutions.— Supplied photo

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM

Andromeda Sales & Distribution, India’s premier loan distribution network, has announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East, a move fuelled by its exceptional domestic performance.

The company recorded over 23% growth in loan disbursals, reaching $9,048 million during the financial year 2023-24. This notable growth was primarily driven by the home loan segment, which increased by over 22% to approximately $4,070 million in FY24 from $3,336 million in FY23.

The Loan Against Property (LAP) segment also experienced substantial growth, with disbursements rising to $2,973 million, reflecting a 10.33% increase from the previous year’s $2,695 million. These figures underscore Andromeda’s robust performance and solidify its position as India’s largest loan distribution network.

Established in 1991, Andromeda has evolved from a Direct Sales Associate for Citibank into a diversified financial services provider. The company’s portfolio includes home loans, loans against property, personal loans, business loans, and other financial products. Additionally, Andromeda, through its group companies, is involved in the distribution of insurance and mutual funds.

Building on this domestic success, Andromeda is now expanding into the Middle East in collaboration with Wealth Link Solutions. This strategic association is designed to address the home loan needs of the significant Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population in the region, which numbers approximately 9.55 million. This demographic represents a substantial market for Andromeda’s home loan products and services.