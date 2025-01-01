New Year in Dubai: Up to 85% discount for 2 days on diamond, pearl jewellery

Photo: KT file

Looking to buy a diamond or pearl gift for the New Year? For Dubai shoppers who plan to buy a gift for their loved ones in the New Year, here is a good opportunity for them.

They can buy diamond and pearl jewellery at a massive discount offered by the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) as part of the Flash Sale during the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival campaign.

Shoppers can save 55 per cent to 85 per cent on select diamond and pearl jewellery on January 4 and 5, 2025. More than 45 leading jewellery brands and 100 retail jewellery outlets will take part in the massive discount campaign.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The gold jewellers body announced that “an exclusive collection of luxurious designs will be available at participating outlets".

The brands that are taking part in the flash sale include Kanz, Liali, Meena Jewellers, Siroya Jewellers, Sky Jewellery, Shantilal Jewellers, Popley Kewalram Jewellers, Khushi Jewellery, and JJ & Sons Jewellers among others.

Popularly known as the city of gold, gold and diamond jewellery account for a large part of both residents and visitors list. As reported by Khaleej Times, demand for diamond jewellery is increasing in Dubai and UAE due to yellow metal prices staying high.

“We are delighted to present the Jewellery Flash Sale as part of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival. It’s our way of giving back to the community while celebrating Dubai as the global capital of gold and jewellery,” said Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson of the Marketing Committee at DJG. In addition, DJG members are offering a chance to win a share of Dh1.5 million in gold as part of the ongoing DSF campaign. ALSO READ: How UAE's growing role in gold production and refining is boosting jobs, economy Dubai: Is it time to shift from gold to diamonds? Changing jewellery trends seen at shops