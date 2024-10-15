New venture seeks to boost quantum computing in the Middle East

Staque, a firm in AI, blockchain, and quantum computing, unveiled its partnership with D-Wave Quantum Inc, the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and launched Que AI autopilots to be powered by quantum computing. This strategic alliance aims to accelerate the adoption of annealing quantum computing solutions across the Middle East, fostering innovation in key industries such as health, logistics, financial services, and technology.

The partnership was announced at Qubits UAE, an exclusive, invitation-only event that gathered top experts in quantum computing and technology leaders. Held under the D-Wave Qubits flagship, the event brought together industry trailblazers to discuss the growing potential of quantum technology in solving complex real-world problems.

“By collaborating with D-Wave, we’re bringing cutting-edge computational processing power to help our clients harness advanced technology for growth,” said Dr. Muhammad Khan, Founder and CEO of Staque. Dr. Khan emphasized how this partnership aligns with Staque’s mission of pushing the boundaries of innovation while creating impactful solutions that drive customer success.

“We believe organizations must embrace advanced technologies such as quantum computing and AI in order to succeed in today’s highly competitive environment,” said Lorenzo Martinelli, chief revenue officer at D-Wave. “Staque recognizes the transformative impact that annealing quantum computing could have on its customers, and our shared commitment to redefining what’s possible with technology makes this partnership very exciting.”

Staque and D-Wave’s partnership comes at a critical time when Middle Eastern nations are looking to diversify their economies. As Dr. Khan highlighted, “The Middle East’s vision of becoming a leader in tech innovation makes our partnership with D-Wave a key milestone. Together, we will help enterprises leverage quantum computing to tackle pressing challenges in optimization, AI, and more.”

Quantum computing presents unmatched capabilities for tackling high-complexity problems, such as supply chain management, utility grid optimization, and portfolio optimization—key areas of focus for both Staque and D-Wave. Utilizing D-Wave’s Leap quantum cloud service, this collaboration aims to develop and deploy hybrid quantum applications, providing regional businesses with access to next-generation computing solutions. One such solution is Que – a network of AI autopilots specializing in various tasks like engineering, customer experience and medical diagnosis. Staque plans on leveraging annealing quantum computing to enhance the machine learning model underlying Que. The first set of Ques (beta) were deployed today for health care and customer service use cases. Ques differ from other AI agents in the sense that they can be continuously trained, hired, leased and monetized through Que Studio and Que Network. The collaboration is also in line with broader regional goals. Countries like the UAE are keen on expanding their tech and innovation sectors as part of a long-term strategy to reduce dependency on oil-based revenues. According to the International Monetary Fund, economic diversification efforts are central to driving the Middle East’s growth agenda, and partnerships like this one play a crucial role in achieving those objectives. Staque’s collaboration with D-Wave demonstrates the power of quantum computing, not just in theory but in practical business solutions. From financial institutions to logistics giants, many industries stand to benefit from the incredible computational power quantum technology provides. In addition to the new partnership with D-Wave, Staque is actively building a robust ecosystem of partners across the globe, aiming to integrate AI, blockchain, and quantum computing solutions into everyday business operations. The company’s collaboration with D-Wave symbolizes a larger vision of fostering technological innovation that is both scalable and impactful for businesses across various sectors. The Qubits UAE event also provided a platform for showcasing various successful use cases of D-Wave’s quantum computing technology. Presentations covered breakthroughs in quantum-fueled AI, business operations optimization, and hybrid quantum computing. These demonstrations further highlighted the real-world impact that these solutions are already having in industries ranging from cybersecurity to material sciences. Moving forward, the companies will focus on scaling their offerings to meet the growing demand for quantum applications in the Middle East and globally. With both D-Wave’s expertise in quantum hardware and software and Staque’s deep knowledge of industry optimization and high-performance computing, the partnership is poised to drive significant advancements in quantum adoption across the region. For further details on the event and the novel work being done by Staque and D-Wave, visit the Staque website or contact Staque directly for more information on partnership opportunities.