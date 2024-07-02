New service to address rising demand for luxury travel

Philips announces innovative deals this summer holidays on home products
Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter have announce a new partnership to provide relocation services across the GCC region.
According to the reports, the global luxury travel market was valued at $1,155 billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach $1,614 billion by 2026. As affluent individuals prefer convenience, comfort, and exclusivity in their relocation endeavours, there is a growing demand for premium relocation services tailored to their unique needs. This collaboration between Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter aims to address the demand, offering luxury relocation experiences that redefine standards of excellence in the industry.
As part of this collaboration, Writer Relocations will handle logistics and coordination for relocating clients, while Private Jet Charter will provide tailor-made private jet services. A dedicated Single Point of Contact (SPOC) will ensure seamless communication and coordination between the two companies throughout the relocation process.
Anoop Bosco, Regional Head Middle East at Writer Relocations, expressed his delight at the partnership, stating, "Over the last 75 years, Writer Relocations has earned global pedigree of managing expat and VIP relocations. The collaboration with Private Jet Charter underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch services and ensuring a smooth transition for our discerning clientele. By combining Writer Relocations' expertise in international relocation with Private Jet Charter's specialization in private aviation, we are not just offering a service but crafting unforgettable experiences tailored to the unique needs of our discerning clientele."
Hugh Courtenay, CEO & Managing Director of Private Jet Charter, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the significance of extending their services to GCC region clients through collaboration with Writer Relocations. He added, "At Private Jet Charter, we understand the importance of personalized travel experiences. Partnering with Writer Relocations allows us to extend our expertise to clients seeking relocation services in the GCC region. Together, we aim to redefine luxury relocation experiences."
