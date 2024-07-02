New service to address rising demand for luxury travel

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 11:31 PM

Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter have announce a new partnership to provide relocation services across the GCC region.

According to the reports, the global luxury travel market was valued at $1,155 billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach $1,614 billion by 2026. As affluent individuals prefer convenience, comfort, and exclusivity in their relocation endeavours, there is a growing demand for premium relocation services tailored to their unique needs. This collaboration between Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter aims to address the demand, offering luxury relocation experiences that redefine standards of excellence in the industry.