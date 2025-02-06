New real estate portal garners keen interest

Skyloov, the UAE’s newest real estate property portal, has attracted 2.7 million monthly website visitors since its launch in October last year.

Hosting 110,000 diverse property listings across all seven emirates, the platform offers an extensive inventory tailored to buyers, renters, and investors. Over 1,000 licensed broker agencies have already partnered with Skyloov, utilizing its seamless tools to achieve measurable results.

With more than 70,000 daily property searches and thousands of verified leads delivered, Skyloov has quickly become a key platform for the UAE’s real estate ecosystem. “Skyloov is not just another property portal; it’s a game-changer in how real estate is discovered and sold,” said Dr. Abdulaziz Albwardi, Chairman of the Board at Skyloov. “Our achievements in such a short time reflect our commitment to offering a transparent and innovative platform that meets the evolving needs of property seekers and brokers alike. We are here to challenge the status quo and empower our users to succeed in a competitive market.”

Skyloov’s success lies in its advanced technology and commitment to user satisfaction. Features like AI-powered property matchmaking and voice-enabled search on its mobile app offer a seamless and intuitive experience. Integration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) ensures all listings are authenticated, giving users confidence and peace of mind. Brokers benefit from efficient listing and management tools, backed by real-time insights and high-quality leads that translate into tangible results.