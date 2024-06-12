Multiply’s Omorfia Group acquires 100% of The Grooming Company Holding

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:47 PM

Omorfia Group, the beauty anchor majority owned by Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based holding company that invests in and operates businesses globally, has successfully acquired 100% ownership of The Grooming Company Holding (TGCH), a premier provider of salon and beauty services in the UAE, from CedarBridge Capital Partners, the region’s leading private equity investor in consumer and beauty sectors.

TGCH represents a conglomerate spanning 47 owned and operated salons and 15 franchises totaling 62 locations across 5 countries, catering to both male and female clientele. The main brand portfolio consists of N.BAR, a network of 21 nail bars tailored for women; 1847, a distinguished grooming lounge concept catering to men across 16 locations; and Sisters Beauty Lounge, a luxury chain of multi-functional beauty lounges boasting 8 locations. Additionally, Wellbe Trading, a subsidiary of TGCH, serves as the exclusive distributor of high-end beauty products to TGCH and other salons across the GCC.

With an annual customer base exceeding 120,000, this acquisition solidifies Omorfia Group’s leadership position in the GCC and MENA beauty sector, boasting a combined network of 132 owned and operated salons across five key geographies.

Post transaction, Omorfia Group will expand its footprint in existing markets across GCC and the MENA region through organic expansion across all brands and strategic partnerships globally.