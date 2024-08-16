More UAE stores introduce India’s UPI payment system

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 8:16 AM

Abu Dhabi-based retail giant LuLu Group International has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) – India’s real-time payment system – at all its stores in the UAE.

Celebrating the 78th Indian Independence Day, A. Amarnath, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, performed the inaugural transaction at a LuLu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Indian expats and visitors can now make payments using their RuPay card at LuLu stores. They can scan the UPI QR code to make payments using their UPI-powered app like Gpay, PhonePe and Paytm.

“The new payment facility will greatly benefit more than 10 million Indians who travel to the UAE every year, providing convenience and boosting local trade and economy,” said Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group International.

UPI is an instant payment system that consolidates multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application from any participating bank. It integrates various banking features, enabling seamless fund transfers, merchant payments, and more, all within a platform.

In February, President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly introduced the UPI RuPay card service in Abu Dhabi. Since then, Dubai-based Mashreq Bank and Al Maya Supermarkets have also adopted UPI payment solutions.

Week-long India festival

Marking Independence Day, LuLu Group launched its annual ‘India Utsav’ festival across all UAE stores. The week-long event features discounts on Indian products, traditional performances, and celebrity appearances.