More than 70,000 new companies joined Dubai Chamber in 2024

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, on Monday said total number of active members reached 258,318 in 2024, reflecting annual growth of 18 per cent compared to 2023.

A total of 70,500 new companies joined the chamber’s membership by the end of the year, representing growth of three per cent compared to 2023.

The value of exports and re-exports by chamber members exceeded Dh300 billion for the first time since the chamber's establishment, achieving annual growth of 9.2 per cent to reach Dh309.6 billion.

During the same period, the chamber issued 791,115 Certificates of Origin, reflecting annual growth of eight per cent. The chamber also issued and received 5,357 ATA Carnets for goods and commodities with a total value of Dh4.3 billion.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the emirate is continuing to consolidate its position as a prominent global business hub and an ideal platform for growth and expansion across all sectors.

“Building on the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, the chamber is continuing to play a pivotal role in supporting economic growth, advancing the interests of the business community, and creating promising opportunities for Dubai-based companies and investors in local and global markets,” he said.

In 2024, Dubai Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Business Groups to review 107 laws and draft laws, with the resulting recommendations achieving an adoption rate of 58 per cent.

The chamber also established nine new Business Councils in 2024 representing investors from Greece, Poland, Mexico, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Costa Rica, South Korea, and Vietnam. Dubai Chamber of Commerce handled 171 mediation cases during 2024, representing an increase of 21.3 per cent over the 141 cases received during the previous year. Around 88 per cent of mediation cases received last year were successfully settled. Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised 38 legal awareness workshops during 2024, which were attended by 2,698 representatives from private sector companies operating across diverse sectors.