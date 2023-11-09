Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub unveils new developments to meet surging industry demand

The new solutions will include the expansion of the aerospace supply chain with a third and fourth phase. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 8:50 PM

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, announced the expansion of three new facilities — aerospace supply chain, suppliers complex and line maintenance units — following great demand from companies to set up their business at MBRAH and benefit from its advanced infrastructure and services.

The new solutions will include the expansion of the aerospace supply chain with a third and fourth phase, which spans a total of 22,000 square metres, and caters to engine shops, component and landing gear MROs and workshop solutions for SMEs. Additionally, another landslide facility, the suppliers complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, has witnessed heightened interest from companies since its launch last year, resulting in great demand for its units. A second phase will be launched, offering 13,000 square metres of light industrial space to enable aerospace companies, mainly SMEs and start-ups to set up their facilities easily and quickly.

The third facility will feature an airside plot, the line maintenance units’ second phase, which supports airside operators, including FBOs, to have direct access to clients. The new phase will feature nine units that offer one-stop-optimal aviation-related solutions, such as maintenance warehouse facilities, tooling and engineering.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. — Supplied photo

All the above facilities are slated for completion starting in Q4 2024, with 70 per cent of the area pre-leased by global companies attracted by MBRAH from abroad.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “As we gear up for the inauguration of the Dubai Airshow, we are pleased to announce the expansion of our facilities, which are fully occupied and witnessing great demand from aviation-related companies. The MRO trade from MBRAH’s aerospace supply chain which include import, export and re-export currently accounts for Dh5.6 billion and is expected to reach over Dh8 billion in the next few years. Therefore, we are ready to accommodate this huge demand and cater to the needs of companies through our newly announced facilities. At MBRAH, we will continue to invest in our advanced infrastructure and services to contribute to our wise leadership’s strategy of cementing Dubai’s position on the global aviation map.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.