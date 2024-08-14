Middle East business travel expected to grow 11.2% this year

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:47 PM

In 2024, business travel is expected to reach $1.48 trillion globally, with the Middle East showing a growth rate of 11.2 per cent, a study showed.

Last year, the region surpassed its pre-Covid spending levels, reaching $17 billion in business travel expenditures, instilling confidence in its future, the study by Tumodo, an online business travel platform, and Admitad, a partnership marketing platform, showed.

The data reveals significant shifts in business travel trends across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) for 2024.

The study shows that the average price of airline flight tickets within the Mena region has reached $205, a change attributed to seasonal inflation. On the contrary, economy class tickets from Mena to Europe, Asia, and America average $510, while business class fares for these routes reach $2,084. Regarding the distribution of ticket types in business travel, 88 per cent of the tickets are for economy class, 10 per cent are for business class, and 2 per cent are for first class. Additionally, a 17 per cent increase in car rentals during business trips compared to 2023 indicates a preference for flexible transportation options.

“Each sub-region showcases its unique trends, such as the UAE, where business travel represents 14.5 per cent of the region’s total. This data underscores the market’s significant growth and evolving dynamics,” said Vladimir Kokorin, founder of Tumodo.