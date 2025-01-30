Middle East airlines drive global air traffic to record high

An Emirates airline's aircraft prepares to land at Belgium International Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, on March 4, 2024. — Reuters file

Global air passenger traffic reached record high levels in 2024, with the Middle East experiencing significant growth that underscores its vital role in international air travel, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said on Thursday.

Total traffic for the year surged by 10.4 per cent compared to 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 3.8 per cent. This robust performance was driven by strong international demand, particularly from the UAE's prominent airlines.

Middle Eastern airlines reported a 9.4 per cent increase in traffic for 2024, with capacity growing by 8.4 per cent. The load factor, a key indicator of efficiency, rose to 80.8 per cent, reflecting the region's ability to meet rising passenger demand while maintaining operational effectiveness. In December alone, demand climbed 7.7 per cent year-on-year, highlighting a strong finish for the sector as travellers flocked to the region during the holiday season.

Willie Walsh, Iata's director general, emphasised the pent-up desire for travel, stating, "2024 made it absolutely clear that people want to travel. With demand growth of 10.4 per cent, travel reached record numbers domestically and internationally." He attributed this surge to airlines meeting strong demand with record efficiency, filling an average of 83.5 per cent of available seats.

“The UAE, a key player in the Middle Eastern aviation landscape, has benefitted greatly from this trend. Major carriers like Emirates and Etihad have expanded their networks and services, positioning themselves strategically to capture the growing demand from both leisure and business travelers,” said Manoj John, founder and CEO of Dubai-based AeroConnections.

The UAE's status as a global hub for tourism and commerce has only strengthened in the wake of the pandemic, as international travellers increasingly view the E, added John.

Iata also highlighted the increasing commitment of airlines towards sustainability, with a firm pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, Walsh noted that while airlines invested significantly in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in 2024, the current supply remains limited. He urged governments to prioritize renewable fuel production to enhance energy security and facilitate the transition to greener aviation. Looking ahead, Iata forecasts a continued increase in demand for air travel, projecting an 8 per cent growth in 2025, which aligns with historical averages. The ongoing recovery of the aviation sector is expected to create job opportunities and drive economic growth across the globe. In terms of international markets, the Asia-Pacific region experienced the most substantial growth, with a 26 per cent increase in traffic. However, Middle Eastern airlines have carved out a significant niche, showcasing resilience and adaptability amid global challenges. European carriers also reported solid performance, with a 9.7 per cent rise in traffic. As the aviation industry continues to rebound, the Middle East stands out as a critical region for global travel. With its modern infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and commitment to safety and sustainability, the UAE is poised to remain a leading hub in the international aviation landscape.

“The record highs in passenger traffic for 2024 reflect a renewed enthusiasm for travel, particularly in the Middle East. As airlines navigate the challenges ahead, the focus on sustainability and operational efficiency will be crucial for sustaining this growth trajectory in the years to come,” said John.