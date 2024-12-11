Metro Brazil sales jump 87% this year

Metro Brazil founder Alaa Kara Ali

Metro Brazil, the region’s pioneering retailer for Brazilian luxury shapewear, posted a staggering 87% surge in sales in 2024.

In the rapidly evolving shapewear industry, Metro Brazil has positioned itself as a leader by staying ahead of trends, particularly in the Middle East, where the shapewear market is booming. The GCC’s addressable market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, driven by growing demand for products that prioritize comfort, style, and quality. This surge in consumer interest reflects a global trend, with shapewear increasingly seen as both a fashion statement and a wellness product, no longer just for special occasions but as an everyday wardrobe staple. As perceptions shift, the development of advanced, comfortable, and stylish options has positioned Metro Brazil at the forefront of this lucrative and rapidly expanding market.

With a robust online presence, Metro Brazil expanded its reach not only across the UAE but throughout the GCC, making luxury shapewear accessible to a tech-savvy, fashion-forward audience. “E-commerce allows us to connect with people who want to experience luxury from the comfort of their homes,” founder Alaa Kara Ali explains. “We’ve created an online experience that is as exclusive and personalized as our products, and that’s been a huge factor in our success.”

Shapewear has often carried a stigma. But Metro Brazil has completely redefined what shapewear can be, positioning it as a product that combines beauty with functionality. “It’s not just about looking great. It’s about feeling great too,” says Alaa. The company’s marketing is shifting the narrative, focusing on the wellness benefits of shapewear, from improving posture to offering superior comfort. In a region where personal well-being and self-care are top priorities, Metro Brazil’s approach resonates deeply.

The brand has embraced cutting-edge technologies to enhance the customer experience, including the AI-powered Smart Fitting Room. This innovation allows customers to virtually try on products with incredible accuracy, reducing sizing issues and returns. The brand also uses non-irritating, breathable fabrics that are hypoallergenic and sweat-resistant, ensuring comfort throughout the day. Metro Brazil continues to push boundaries with eco-friendly materials, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable products. Metro Brazil’s products are designed with high-tech materials and expert craftsmanship to support and enhance the body’s natural curves. Whether you’re lounging at home or dressing up for an event, Metro Brazil’s shapewear promises all-day comfort and confidence. With ambitious plans to expand its product range, enhance its digital experience, and even open physical stores in the near future, the brand is on track to cement its place as the leader in luxury shapewear in the GCC. As the shapewear industry in the GCC continues to expand, Metro Brazil is positioning itself to remain at the forefront.

As global brands like SKIMS look to capture the GCC market, Metro Brazil is leading the charge. “Our competition isn’t just about keeping up - it’s about staying ahead,” Alaa says confidently. “We’re constantly evolving, adapting, and finding new ways to delight our customers.”