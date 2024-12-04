Mena White Friday sales generate 40% more revenue this year

The White Friday sale has become a key shopping event in the GCC region, particularly in the UAE.

Last week’s White Friday has proven to be one of the peak shopping moments and mega sales events in the Middle East and North Africa’s (Mena) retail season, generating 40 per cent more revenue in 2024 compared to the 2023 season, data showed.

According to data from Flowwow, a global gifting marketplace, Mena customers spend 10 per cent more on November sales, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia remain the local leaders in sales and shopping interest during the White Friday season.

The White Friday sale has become a key shopping event in the GCC region, particularly in the UAE. White Friday has resulted in skyrocketing sales: according to Flowwow data, the sales continue to grow year by year, increasing the number of purchases by 19.28 per cent in 2024 compared to the 2023 shopping season.

The results of White Friday 2024 data by Flowwow shows the broader trends of the gifting industry: There has been an 11 per cent rise in the confectionery category and gift boxes since the beginning of Q4, driven by the upcoming festive season and the region’s strong gifting traditions.

To stand out in this competitive market, the Middle Eastern e-commerce key players such as Amazon, Noon, and niche marketplaces like Flowwow have used creative campaigns and innovative AI personalisation tools to attract more customers during the peak shopping season. Local companies have adapted the original Black Friday concept to align with regional trends, creating unique names: for example, “Yellow Friday Sale” by Noon, “Brilliant Friday” by Swarovski, or “Orange Friday” by Flowwow. “The White Friday shopping event has resulted in skyrocketing sales. For Flowwow, this period highlights the significance of gifting, with notable growth in categories such as flowers, premium confectionery, and personalised gift sets. This growth also reflects the lead-up to the holiday season, when shoppers tend to spend more on gifts for loved ones,” said Slava Bogdan, CEO at Flowwow. Support for local products The trend to support local products and companies is strong in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, as evidenced by the growth in sales among local sellers during White Friday. “Consumers are increasingly supporting local brands during festive seasons, particularly choosing handcrafted and regionally inspired items. This trend reflects a desire to contribute to the local economy and find unique gifts that embody cultural significance. Supporting local businesses not only offers consumers meaningful gifting options but also strengthens ties to the community, resonating with shoppers preparing for the festive season,” Bogdan added.

The White Friday season, as a major shopping event in the region, brings together regional cultural nuances, innovative retail strategies, and evolving consumer behaviour. “For e-commerce players and niche marketplaces, the ability to navigate in these trends by offering meaningful, locally inspired gifting solutions and comfortable customer experience ensures they remain at the forefront of the competitive Mena e-commerce market,” Bogdan said.