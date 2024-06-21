Partner Content By KT Engage
MENA business travel trends by WegoPro
The MENA region is experiencing a business travel boom driven by economic growth, infrastructure investments, and globalisation. Strategically located between Europe, Asia, and Africa, MENA is a key business travel hub for industries like oil and gas, finance, trade, and tourism.
The region's expanding aviation network, modern infrastructure, and a surge in business events have fueled this growth. Business travel in MENA is projected to grow at a 15 per cent CAGR from 2023 to 2030, reaching a total spend of $100 billion, with corporate travel accounting for 75 per cent of this expenditure.
Considering this dynamic growth, WegoPro, a leading corporate travel and expense management platform, introduces the top business travel trends in the MENA region.
Digital Transformation
Digital transformation in business travel and expense management is reshaping how companies operate, enhancing efficiency and productivity through:
* Automation: Streamlines workflows and reduces manual tasks.
* Mobile Accessibility: Empowers employees to manage travel and expenses on the go.
* Data Analytics: Offers insights into spending patterns and compliance.
* Integration: Connects with other enterprise applications for seamless data sharing.
* Policy Compliance: Ensures adherence to travel policies through automated checks.
In the Asia and MENA regions, where 80 per cent of travel remains unmanaged, the adoption of platforms like WegoPro is transforming traditional travel practices, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring policy compliance.
Shift Towards Managed Travel
The MENA region is gradually shifting from unmanaged to managed travel programs, driven by the need for:
* Cost Control: Better visibility and management of travel expenses.
* Policy Compliance: Clear travel policies and automated approval workflows.
* Duty of Care: Ensuring employee well-being and safety during travel.
This transition reflects companies' strategic initiatives to enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and prioritise employee welfare.
Technology Adoption
Adopting technology in business travel enhances customer experience through:
* Personalisation: AI-driven recommendations tailored to individual preferences.
* Pricing Optimisation: Real-time market analysis for competitive rates.
* Chatbots: AI-powered assistance for booking and issue resolution.
Platforms like WegoPro leverage these technologies to offer superior user experiences and streamlined processes.
Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
Sustainable travel remains a priority, yet many large companies in MENA lack concrete policies. Key considerations include:
* Transparency and Clear Objectives: Establishing and tracking sustainability goals.
* C-Level Endorsement: Leadership commitment to environmental stewardship.
* Investment in Sustainable Technologies: Supporting eco-friendly travel practices.
* Guiding Travelers Toward Greener Alternatives: Promoting sustainable travel options.
Rise of Bleisure Travel
Bleisure travel, blending business and leisure, is on the rise in MENA. 15 per cent of WegoPro's business trips now extend over weekends, enhancing employee satisfaction and work-life balance.
Intra-region Business Travel
Post-pandemic, there's a resurgence in intra-region business travel in MENA, with key routes like Cairo-Jeddah and Dubai-Riyadh seeing increased demand. Cities like Dubai and Riyadh are emerging as major business hubs, fostering regional economic ties and business activities.
Integrated Business Travel and Expense Management
In MENA, 80 per cent of business travel is unmanaged, with many relying on manual processes. Platforms like WegoPro offer comprehensive solutions, integrating travel, expense, and company spend management, streamlining processes, and improving efficiency.
Mobile-first Business Travel and Expense Management
With 80 per cent of leisure bookings on Wego made via mobile devices, there's a growing trend towards mobile accessibility for business travel. Mobile apps provide convenience, flexibility, and enhanced user experience, allowing employees to manage travel and expenses on the go, ensuring compliance and improving visibility into travel spending.