Youngest Emirati entrepreneur rings bell at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Last month, myco reported its first profitable year, with an EBITDA of $1 million and revenue of $7.5 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by honoUring the significant contributions of Emirati women to the financial sector and society at large. This year’s theme, “We Collaborate for Tomorrow,” was the focus of the day’s events.
A special bell-ringing ceremony was held to recognise pioneering women in the industry, including Al Dhabi Al Mehairi, who, at just nine years old, is the UAE’s youngest entrepreneur and the youngest person to ring the opening bell at ADX.
By the end of July 2024, the number of UAE female investors on ADX exceeded 309,000 investors, accounting for 77 per cent of all female investors on the exchange. The trading values (buy & sell) of Emirati female investors from January 1st to the end of July 2024 reached Dh7.6 billion, representing nearly 80 per cent of the total trading values of all female investors, which stood at Dh9.6 billion.
Moreover, the market value of shares held by Emirati women reached Dh30 billion out of Dh33 billion in total female holdings on ADX, demonstrating that Emirati women represent approximately 91 per cent of all female holdings on the exchange.
With women making up 36 per cent of ADX’s workforce, the exchange remains committed to fostering gender diversity within the financial sector, consistently implementing policies that empower women at every level of its operations.
Last month, myco reported its first profitable year, with an EBITDA of $1 million and revenue of $7.5 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year
The number of commercial licences issued to UAE female nationals grew by 23 per cent from January to August 26 across various sectors
Globally, Manila has topped the Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index
Investment aligns with Mubadala’s vision to expand its footprint across Asia
Transition of leadership will be effective from November 18, 2024
Growth follows a boom in the tourism sector and an upgrade to the digital tax refund system
Retail demand has improved since the duty cut brought down prices
Personal data of European drivers transferred to US servers