Youngest Emirati entrepreneur rings bell at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:55 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:56 PM

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by honoUring the significant contributions of Emirati women to the financial sector and society at large. This year’s theme, “We Collaborate for Tomorrow,” was the focus of the day’s events.

A special bell-ringing ceremony was held to recognise pioneering women in the industry, including Al Dhabi Al Mehairi, who, at just nine years old, is the UAE’s youngest entrepreneur and the youngest person to ring the opening bell at ADX.