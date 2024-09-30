UAE's ADNH to offer 40% of its catering business in IPO

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:37 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:47 AM

Abu Dhabi National Hotels announced Monday that it will proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) for its catering business, ADNH Catering.

The company revealed its plans to offer 900 million Shares, representing 40 per cent of its share capital, through an IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The company did not disclose the offer price, which will be announced when subscriptions open on October 7 and end on October 14 for UAE retail investors and eligible employees and on October 15 for professional investors.

All Shares to be offered are existing shares held by Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company PJSC, a comprehensive semi-government hospitality group in Abu Dhabi, as the selling shareholder.

Abu Dhabi National Hotels was founded in 1976 and owns hotels such as the Ritz Carlton and Park Hyatt in Abu Dhabi, among others. Its shareholders include sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and UAE-based investment firm National Holding.

The catering unit operates in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and provides food and support services. Last year, the unit posted revenues of 1.8 billion dirhams ($490.12 million) and an operating profit margin of around 11%.

In recent years, the UAE has seen a flurry of IPOs as the government tries to deepen capital markets and attract investment.